Adam Burniston's Forecast | Summer warmth before storms return

Highs stay seasonal for now before a cold front brings storm chances and another drop in temperatures by early next week.

This evening, temperatures will be staying on the warm side in the 80s for a little while until the sunsets. Conditions will also remain dry with a few clouds around, but there isn't any worry of storms for this evening or tonight. Eventually, temperatures will fall into the 70s leading to a very mild night ahead across the Commonwealth.

For Sunday, we will begin the day on a decent note with temperatures in the mid to lower 60s and mostly clear skies. By the afternoon, skies will remain a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching into the mid to upper 80s, which is where we should be this time of year. Humidity levels will be a bit higher throughout the day with an isolated chance for a few storms to pop-up, but most will stay on the dry side.

Storm chances will increase a bit on Monday, but then become more widespread by Tuesday when a cold front slowly moves through the state and stall out to our southeast. As it slowly stalls, this will allow for scattered and isolated rain chances through the rest of the week. One benefit of the cold front is that temperatures will take a tumble into the lower 80s through Thursday, before returning to the mid-80s by the end of the week.