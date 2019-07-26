Adam Burniston's Forecast | Summer warmth returns again

While we keep the dry weather around for a bit longer, highs will return near average before our next cold front.

For this evening, temperatures will stay in the lower 80s and upper 70s with some humidity out there. A few clouds will also hang around into tonight, but you won't have to worry about any rain chances. By tonight, lows will begin falling into the lower 70s with mostly clear skies and a light breeze for areas.

Heading into the start of the weekend on Saturday, you can expect a beautiful summer-like day. Morning temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower 60s and then by the afternoon highs are expected to reach into the mid-80s, which is very average for this time of year. Some humidity will be around as well, but it should still feel reasonably pleasant outside with very little to no rain chances.

Through the rest of the weekend and then into next week, storm chances will slowly increase day by day. While Sunday remains mostly dry, Monday could feature some scattered storms on and off. Then by Tuesday, a cold front will push through giving us more widespread storm chances. Before the cold front, highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s, but then by Tuesday highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s nearly the rest of the week. Some scattered storm chances will remain around after the front, but some may miss them altogether.