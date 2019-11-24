Adam Burniston's Forecast | Sun returns and temperatures warm up

After a damp and chilly end last week, much better weather is returning for the start of your workweek.

This evening, chilly conditions will be continuing, so you'll want to keep a coat handy if you plan to be out. Temperatures will remain in the mid-40s until sunset, and then we start to cool down quick with 30s returning by later tonight. Gusty winds of 15-20mph will also continue to be with us making it feel cooler out, but fortunately, dry weather and clear skies will remain.

By Monday morning, many areas will start the day in the mid to lower 30s. Mostly sunny skies will be around throughout the day, with some clouds increasing through the afternoon hours. Highs on Monday are expected to reach into the mid to upper 50s. This will be above average for this time of year, and gusty southerly winds across the Commonwealth help it.

Temperatures will stay above average through Tuesday, and even Wednesday morning, we will still see "warm" conditions, but then it all tumbles after that. Another system comes into play Tuesday night with showers increasing and lasting through the first half of the day on Wednesday. As the front moves through, temperatures will be decreasing through the entire day. Highs after the front will be back down into the 40s with 30s overnight, but the silver lining is that Thanksgiving looks mostly dry.