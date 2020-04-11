Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking Easter Sunday's severe threat

After enjoying a beautiful start to the weekend, severe storms move in for Easter Sunday.

For your evening ahead, temperatures will be remaining on the cool side in the upper 50s, and then as we continue into tonight, we will drop through the 50s and into the 40s. Moderate winds will also be sticking with us around 8-14mph. Some light showers may show up in some areas this evening and tonight as well, but overall most will stay dry.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper 40s. A mix of clouds and sun will be around throughout the day, but we will also be dealing with scattered showers to start the day. By the afternoon, thunderstorm chances will pick up with a warm front sweeping through first, and then more widespread storms will move through in the evening and overnight hours. These storms will likely be strong to severe with our main threats, including strong/damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and we could see some localized flash flooding. General winds will be 18-25mph with gusts of 35+mph throughout the day.

Showers and thunderstorms leave throughout the morning on Monday, but we will keep scattered and isolated threats for showers around throughout much of next week. Then, another system arrives by the end of the week into next weekend that will provide more widespread showers. Temperatures will also be staying on the cooler side with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overnight lows will also reach down below freezing a few nights as well.