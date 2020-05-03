Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking Sunday's severe weather threat

Strong to severe storms will move through the Commonwealth this evening and into today producing strong winds, hail, and possible flash flooding.

Expect an active evening and night ahead across Kentucky as strong storms move through. At this point, the timing looks to put strong storms into central Kentucky by 5-6 PM, and then this line of storms will continue to move to the south and east from 7-9 PM. This timing could change for some areas, but either way, we can expect strong/damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding from these storms. We can't rule out any brief spin-ups throughout this evening and tonight as well.

By Monday morning, most of the rain will be long gone out of our region. Temperatures will start the day in the mid to upper 40s for a cool beginning, but get much nicer throughout the day. By the afternoon, we can expect to see highs back into the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as well. Winds will remain on the breezy side, but conditions stay mostly dry until the overnight hours.

Our next rain and possible thunderstorm maker arrives Tuesday morning with some scattered showers remain around on Wednesday as well. Our next fully dry day appears to be on Thursday, but even that isn't long-lived as another system moves in by Friday, providing another shot of cooler air. Highs after Tuesday will struggle to reach near 60, with some days being stuck in the mid to lower the 50s. By late in the week, we could even see some morning features possible frost as lows dip into the 30s.

