Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking a wet and stormy Derby Day

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will make their way through the Commonwealth this afternoon and last through the overnight hours.

We begin our weekend on a very mild note as temperatures this Saturday morning are in the mid to lower 60s. There is also some patchy dense fog around this morning, especially in parts of eastern and southeastern Kentucky so if you're traveling this morning add a little bit of extra time. By this afternoon, highs will struggle to reach into the upper 60s and near 70 for some as rain and storms move in. These scattered storms will be with us most of the afternoon and into the overnight hours producing heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds.

By Sunday morning, the last of the rain will be moving out to the east in the early hours before drying up later on in the morning. Temperatures to start the day on Sunday will be in the lower 50s, but then by the afternoon we could see highs back around the upper 60s and lower 70s. By the afternoon we will also likely see a bit more sunshine with a mix of clouds as well, but overall a dry and lovely afternoon and evening will be in store.

Dry conditions will stick with us for the first half of next week with warming temperatures as well. By Monday onward, highs will be back into the upper 70s and lower 80s most days. We could see a small rain chance on Tuesday, but an active pattern doesn't get going until Wednesday and onward with scattered thunderstorm chances possible.