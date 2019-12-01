Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking a winter weather maker overnight

We continue with the First Alert Severe Weather Day as showers turn to snow overnight, possibly impacting your Monday morning commute.

Gusty winds and chilly conditions are going to continue through the evening and overnight hours, so make sure to keep those coats handy. Showers will also pick up through the evening hours, but as temperatures plummet, we will see that rain mixing over to snow later tonight. Temperatures early on this evening will be in the lower 40s, but by tonight we drop into the lower 30s with even colder wind chill values.

Snow showers will continue into Monday morning and afternoon, producing heavy rates at times. As far as accumulation totals, most areas will see a coating with mixed in isolated streaks of 1"-2". On top of that, areas of southeast Kentucky could see 2"-3"+ in elevated areas. Ground and road temperatures are still above freezing, but remember that this snow could come down quick enough to overcome that. After the snow, highs will struggle to reach the mid-30s, with gusty winds still blowing.

We have drier conditions returning for the middle of the workweek, but then we will track another system coming into play by Friday and possibly into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly make a rebound closer to our averages, but still not quite make it. Starting Tuesday, highs will still be in the upper 30s, but then by Wednesday on, we should see highs back into the mid-40s. Our next system on Friday will be a rainmaker but could bring some cooler weather next weekend as well.