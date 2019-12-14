Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking an active pattern ahead

Rounds of rain will move through with some dry period this weekend, but then we track some snow trying to mix in by next week.

To start your weekend here on Saturday, we will be dealing with light rain through the morning hours. This rain will continue to become more scattered by the afternoon leading to some drier weather for the second half of the day and into the overnight hours. Temperatures start this Saturday in the lower 40s and then by this afternoon highs are expected to reach into the only the mid-40s.

By Sunday, morning conditions will be on the dry side again, with temperatures around freezing. Then we will start tracking in another system moving in from the southwest by the afternoon and evening. This system will bring showers back by Sunday evening and overnight with some mixed precipitation possible across northern parts of Kentucky. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach into the 40s.

Rain will continue throughout the day on Monday before possibly bringing in another round of snow on the backside by Tuesday morning. Accumulation totals aren't looking too impressive with this system as it switches back and forth between rain and snow, but parts of northern Kentucky would see the most. Behind this system, colder air will be here to stay for most of the next work week with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.