Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking an active pattern over the next few days

We continue a First Alert Severe Weather Day as snow causes potential problems on roadways.

Many areas across central and northern Kentucky have already seen a decent coating of snow for this Friday morning. Snow will continue forward for the northern half of Kentucky; however, as temperatures rise above freezing, we will see a transition to sleet and rain for the rest of the state. By this afternoon, nearly everyone will see that transition to rain and some areas could even be drying out as the system moves off to the east. Highs for your Friday are expected to reach into the mid-40s.

To start the weekend, we will be tracking another potent system coming to the Commonwealth. A few scattered showers will remain around for parts of southern Kentucky, but overall we start the day with temperatures around 40. Heading into the afternoon highs will be climbing into the upper 50s and even 60s for many areas. Then by Saturday evening, a line of strong storms will march through the state from the west producing heavy rains, thunderstorms, and wind gusts of 50+mph. Some of these storms could become severe, so we will monitor them closely.

By Sunday and the first half of next week, conditions will be drying out and staying on the milder side for what we are supposed to see this time of year. Highs will be in the 50s with a slight cool down in the mid-40s on Monday. Then by the second half of the week, we could be tracking another system that could bring the 60s and thunderstorms back into the Commonwealth.