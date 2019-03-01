Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking an active pattern with snow moving in this weekend

While scattered rain chances end your work week, another system will move in this weekend bringing with it the possibility of snow.

Staring off your Friday morning, expect some damp and cold conditions. Morning lows are sticking around the lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies and still wet grounds from yesterday's rainfall. Throughout the day we will see some scattered shower activity pick back up across the Commonwealth with the southeast region seeing a bit more widespread action. Highs by this afternoon and into this evening will only reach into the lower 40s.

Moving into your weekend on Saturday, we will have another cold morning in the lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Fortunately, most of the day will be staying dry; however, we could see some breezy winds throughout the day. Clouds will stick around most of the day as well with a few breaks of sunshine in there as well. By the afternoon, highs will be reaching into the mid to upper 40s, and you'll want to enjoy it while you can before a cool down back to winter-like conditions return.

By Sunday, a winter system will be making its way across the Commonwealth bringing snow, ice, and rain all mixed in. The greatest threat for snow will remain to the north and then start to blend to rain the further south you get into the state. This could create some problems for anyone traveling. Fortunately, throughout the rest of the week, we will be seeing drier conditions until another snow chance by the latter half of next week. Temperatures will also be feeling like winter as well with highs most days hardly getting into the upper 20s and overnight lows in the teens.