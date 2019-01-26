Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking an active Winter pattern for the Commonwealth

A few shots of light accumulation this weekend will lead to even more active weather by this next work week with dangerous wind chill values.

We start off this weekend with some very cold air on this Saturday morning. Temperatures are running in the 20s, but thanks to a light to moderate breeze the wind chill values are in the upper teens for some areas. A few flurries are also flying for areas of eastern and southeastern Kentucky through the morning hours, but we aren't expecting it to cause any problems as it moves out and we are dealing with dry weather the rest of the day. Highs for this afternoon are expected to reach only into the lower 30s with the sun peeking out here and there.

By Sunday morning, we are dealing with a lot of the same type of weather. Early in the morning some light snow could be falling across portions of central and northern Kentucky. This could create some light accumulation, but nothing too major. Morning temperatures will start out in the mid-20s and warm only into the the mid to lower 30s for highs again. By the afternoon and evening clouds will be clearing out as the first arctic front pushes in the the region during the overnight hours.

By this next work week, we will experience and even stronger arctic front push through our area bringing the coldest air we've experienced yet this season into the Commonwealth. We will also have a decent snow hit with this front Monday night into Tuesday with a few hit and miss snow chances after that. Before the front, highs on Monday will be near the mid-40s, but once it passes highs will only be in the mid to lower teens and overnight lows around zero or below. We add wind chill to those values and we have dangerously cold conditions.