Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking continued flood threats

Scattered storms are expected to build back across the Commonwealth this afternoon renewing the flash flood threat for many areas.

Sunday morning is starting on another mild note with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and light to a moderate breeze from time to time. As we continue throughout the day, the rain will be staying across the region, but once we get into the afternoon and evening time frame models are showing increased activity in storms that could produce very heavy rainfall. These storms will continue the flood threat for many areas, and a Flash Flood Watch continues through this evening as well. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

By Monday, we will continue to track a flash flood threat, but fortunately, we will be on the tail end of this system. To begin the day, temperatures will be in the mid-60s and then by the afternoon highs will only reach into the mid-70s due to the rainfall and a cold front putting a damper on how high temperatures can reach. Throughout the afternoon and into early evening, heavy rain will be possible as the cold front moves through and it will become a bit more widespread than what we could see in the morning. Once the cold front clears out at night, we finally see some drier air, but winds could be a bit breezy.

Heading throughout the rest of the work week, Tuesday brings in a cool and dry forecast with highs in the mid-70s. We then see an isolated to scattered rain chances coming in for the middle parts of the week where temperatures warm back to average, but then after the system moves through highs will drop back down leaving an isolated threat for some storms to round out the week. Overnight lows through the week could also be on the chilly side for some as some nights could see temperatures drop into the mid to lower 50s.