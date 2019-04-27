Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking cooler air arriving for the weekend

Temperatures return into the 60s for the weekend, but mostly dry conditions stick around.

As you're getting out the door on this Saturday morning, you'll notice a bit of a cool down from yesterday as temperatures begin the day in the mid to lower 40s with a light wind. These temperatures will remain on the cooler side throughout the day, but overall feeling pretty nice. Highs by this afternoon will climb back into the mid to upper 60s with some in southern Kentucky seeing near 70 degrees possible with a mix of sun and clouds across our state throughout the day. There are some isolated rain and thunderstorm chances for this afternoon and evening, but it looks like the best chances are across portions of northern Kentucky and a little bit of central Kentucky.

Heading into the second half of the weekend, we will be feeling even a bit cooler. Morning lows to begin your Sunday will be in the lower 40s yet again with a light to moderate breeze making for a bit of a wind chill. Throughout the day you can expect dry conditions with winds likely sticking around for a good portion of the day. Highs by Sunday afternoon are expected to reach only into the lower 60s and upper 50s with partly sunny skies.

As we get back into the work/school week on Monday and going forward, we start to increase the temperatures and rain chances once more. At this time, most days will feature at least some scattered shower and thunderstorms chances with Thursday looking to have the most widespread activity so far. Looking at highs most of next week, it seems like we will be staying in the mid to upper 70s most days with Tuesday's highs likely reaching the lower 80s. By the end of the week and into next weekend we will be keeping a close eye on Friday and Saturday for the Kentucky Oak, which could see some rain, but then it looks to clear out by Derby day for now.