Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking heavy rain this weekend

As heavy showers move through this weekend, some areas will see increased potential for high water issues.

We begin this weekend with a nice and cool Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid to lower 50s and even some upper 40s across northern Kentucky. These cooler temperatures will be a trend through much of the forecast, but for this afternoon clouds and rain will also be limiting our highs to the mid to upper 60s. While southeast Kentucky will see the most widespread showers through today, some scattered shower activity will start to pick up across central Kentucky later this afternoon and last through the overnight hours.

By Sunday, unfortunately, we will still be talking about showers for Mother's Day. Morning temperatures will begin the day in the mid-50s yet again, and by the afternoon highs will hardly get out of the lower 60s. As mentioned before, scattered showers will be prevalent still across much and central Kentucky with more widespread chances across southeast Kentucky, which is why there could be some high water issues for those areas. In all, we could see +3" fall across portions of southeastern Kentucky from this weekend's rain system.

By the next work and school week, some isolated and scattered rain chances will stay around for Monday, but then we won't see other small chances until the middle of the week. Temperatures will also be a little cooler than average as well with more of an April like feel for much of next week. By Monday highs only reach around 60, but then by the middle and end of the week, we will slowly climb back into the upper 60s and eventually mid-70s. Some overnight lows could even get down into the lower 40s next week as well.