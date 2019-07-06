Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking more storms before a brief dry period

Summer heat and humidity will continue, but some relief is in sight only for a short time.

While most of our region will stay dry through the evening and overnight hours, some storms have been making their way through portions of eastern Kentucky. These storms aren't severe, but they have been producing heavy rainfall and at times frequent lightning. Temperatures will stay in the 80s for the evening and then fall into the 70s overnight, but the mugginess will stick around with mixed in clouds.

For Sunday, you can expect a lot of the same weather with summer heat and humidity returning. Through the morning hours, temperatures will begin the day in the upper 60s with some fog possible in some areas. By the afternoon, highs will reach back into the mid-80s with heat index values into the upper 80s. A few storms will pop-up through the afternoon and evening hours and could produce some heavy rain for areas.

By the next work week, some minor relief in our pattern will show up on Tuesday and then again near the end of the week with mostly dry weather. Unfortunately, the rest of the week will be very similar to what we've been dealing with where some pop-up storms will be possible while others stay dry, and the heat continues. Highs to start the week on Monday will be in the mid to lower 80s before returning to the mid to upper 80s the rest of the week before another front passes through on Friday.