Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking more storms in the Bluegrass

An active pattern of storms continues into the end of the week with seasonal temperatures, but a change is on the way.

Through the rest of this evening and into the overnight hours, showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the region with some of them possibly becoming severe. The main concern with storms this evening is strong winds and small hail. Eventually, the storms will clear out of the area with somewhat cooler temperatures in the lower 60s coming in overnight, but the active pattern of weather won't be over quite yet.

As we continue into Friday, scattered thunderstorms will become a problem again during the afternoon and evening hours; however, the severe threat will not be around for these storms that still could produce heavy rainfall and lots of lightning. Highs on Friday are expected to reach into the mid-70s, so if you do get in on some dry periods of weather throughout the day, it will feel very seasonal outside for this time of year.

By the weekend, conditions dry out slightly for Saturday but then pick back up again on Sunday with scattered storm chances. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s for the weekend, but after the storms move through Sunday, a cool down will come for the beginning of this next work week. Morning lows could fall as far as the upper 40s with afternoon highs only reaching the lower 70s on Monday. Add those cooler temperatures with dry weather, and we have a nearly perfect day set up.