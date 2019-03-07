Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking our next wintry mix moving to the Commonwealth

An active end to the week is setting up with snow and ice to mild temperatures and storms.

This Thursday morning is starting better than the past few mornings have been. We still see lows starting in the mid-20s, but it's much better than the teens. The warming temperatures will continue to be the trend as we round out the week. For the day we are expecting mostly dry conditions to stay with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs by this afternoon are expected to reach into the mid-30s, so it will still be on the cold side, but as stated before, it will eventually get better.

Moving into Friday, a wintry system will make its way in during the early morning hours right before and during many people's morning commute. This system could lay down a couple of inches of snow across parts of northern Kentucky as well as bring some sleet for others as temperatures hover right around that freezing mark. Fortunately, this wintry mess will turn to rain by the later morning and afternoon hours and road conditions should improve reasonably quickly as highs are expected to reach into the mid-40s.

Heading into the weekend, we will then be tracking strong thunderstorms and gusty winds moving in Saturday evening before things dry up for Sunday and parts of next week. Temperatures wise, we will be sitting nice into the 60s for the weekend, and even as we head into next week, it's looking like we will be staying in the 40s and 50s. These temperatures will be more average for what we typically see this time of year.