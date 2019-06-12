Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking potential strong storms

Strong to potentially severe storms will build across our region, producing heavy rain, strong winds, and possible hail.

As we continue into the evening and overnight hours, storms will continue to build across much of southern and central Kentucky before moving to the east. Some of these storms could be on the stronger to even severe side. The main risks we are watching for with these storms are heavy rains, gusty winds, possible hail, and lots of lightning. Temperatures going into this evening are expected to drop into the 60s and likely even lower if you get under some heavy rain.

By Thursday morning, temperatures will be starting the day in the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers will remain around the region as the remnants of the low pressure moves further off to our east, so overall it will likely be a very dreary day. Through the afternoon and evening hours, our highs will stay on the cool side only rising into the mid to upper 60s for many areas. Cloudy skies will also stick around with the damp weather before things begin to dry up overnight.

Heading into the end of the work week, conditions will be beautiful for Friday and most of Saturday as well. Highs on Friday are expected to reach only into the mid-70s, and then Saturday will be slightly warmer, but overall we will have some dry days to enjoy. By Sunday and onward, we are stuck in another active system that brings scattered storms to our region most days into the beginning of next week.