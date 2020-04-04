Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking rain chances returning to the forecast

While sunshine and spring temperatures started the weekend, we begin to track isolated to scattered storm chances for this next week ahead.

This evening, mild temperatures stick around in the mid to upper 60s. Then by tonight, we will start to feel some cooler air moving in with overnight lows expected to drop into the lower 50s and upper 40s for some. Fortunately, most will be staying dry through this evening with some cloud cover increasing, but isolated shower chances will show up for areas in northern Kentucky.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will start the day in the upper 40s with a cool breeze at times. We begin to tack a weak cold front that drops into our area, bringing a few scattered to isolated storms along with it. It won't be a washout of a day, but for those that do see rain, it could be heavy at times. Otherwise, highs will only be slightly cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s for many.

Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances will stay with us throughout most of next week, but there won't be any particular day that is a complete washout, so you should be able to enjoy some time outdoors. By Thursday, a cold front will move in, bringing more widespread rain chances along with it before drier air moves in for the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs next week will generally be in the mid-70s, with some areas reaching into the deep 70s before the cold front takes us down into the 50s for the end of the week.