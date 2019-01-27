Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking rain, snow, and frigid air coming to our state

While we will see a brief warm-up heading into the beginning of the work week, an arctic front pushes in bringing snow and frigid temperatures.

To start your Sunday morning lows are in the lower 30s across much of our state with moderate wind. A weak front is also providing just enough lift to bring some light mixed precipitation across the Commonwealth this morning as well, but then it will clear up for this afternoon and evening. Gusty and cold conditions will continue through the evening with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 30s for central and southern Kentucky. Northern Kentucky will stay a bit lower with temperatures remaining around the mid to lower 30s most of the day.

Heading back into the work week on Monday, we are tracking a great day. Morning lows start cold in the mid-20s with a bit of windchill, but by the afternoon we will be monitoring highs trying to push into the upper 40s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the first half of the day, but then clouds will take over as we head into the evening ahead of an arctic front. This front will bring rain first into Monday evening and overnight, which turns over to snow showers by Tuesday morning.

Snow showers will continue on and off through much of the first half of the work week and start to taper off after Wednesday. Behind the arctic front, we will also be tracking some of the coldest air we've seen yet this season. Highs only reach into the mid-teens with overnight lows at or below 0 degrees. On top of those frigid temperatures, wind chill values will make it feel at times that we are -5 or even -15 degrees below zero which can be dangerous.