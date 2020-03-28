Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking severe weather overnight

While warm temperature surge into the region, strong to severe storms make their way in overnight and into early parts of Sunday morning.

For your evening ahead, you can expect these warm conditions to persist along with gusty winds. Temperatures will be staying in the 70s through much of this evening and even into tonight before we will finally drop into the 60s. Winds will remain around 12-18mph with gusts of 25+mph through this evening and tonight as well. Conditions will stay on the dry side through this evening, but strong storms will start to ramp up overnight. Primary threats include strong/damaging winds and hail, but we can't rule out a brief spin-up either.

By Sunday morning, showers and thunderstorms will be moving off to the east, leading to much drier conditions for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will begin the day only in the lower 60s with highs expected to reach into the upper 60s. Gusty winds will be even more present through Sunday with sustained winds of 18-25mph and gusts reaching 35+mph at times across the region.

We keep things dry for another day as we head into Monday, but then another system will be arriving for Tuesday and last into Wednesday morning. This system will bring showers throughout the day and gusty winds at times. Highs on Tuesday will struggle to reach into the upper 40s, making for a cooler rain, but fortunately, by the end of the week, temperatures will rebound into the 60s. Another rain threat will enter into the forecast by late Friday and Saturday.