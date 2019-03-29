Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking showers and storms to end the week

Scattered showers will round out Friday before we track thunderstorms and gusty winds by Saturday.

As you are getting around on this Friday morning, you'll want to make sure to grab that rain jacket and umbrella. Scattered showers are out and about this morning and will be sticking around throughout most of the afternoon and evening. Fortunately, there will be breaks in the rain from time to time so it shouldn't be a completely rained out day. As far as temperatures, we are starting this morning in the mid to lower 50s and highs today only reach into the lower 60s.

Moving in your weekend on Saturday, we will be tracking another mild day, but gusty winds will be prevalent throughout the day. 25-30+mph wind gusts will be possible throughout the day as a cold front will finally push through the area. Much like Friday, morning temperatures will start in the 50s, but then by the afternoon highs could be reaching into the mid to upper 60s. Showers and thunderstorms wills tart to make their way into the Commonwealth through the afternoon and continue into Saturday night.

By Sunday morning we will see the rain wrapping up, but feel a big difference through Monday. Highs will only reach into the mid to upper 40s on Sunday and then around 50 on Monday with overnight lows below freezing both mornings. Fortunately, it won't stay that way long though because then by Tuesday, and onward we will be back into the 60s and maybe even near 70 by the end of next week with mostly dry conditions.