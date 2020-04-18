Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking slight rain chances for your Sunday

While we will enjoy a mostly dry weekend here across the Commonwealth, some slight rain chances return by Sunday evening.

You can expect cool conditions for your evening. Temperatures will fall through the 40s tonight and even into the 30s during the overnight. Conditions will stay on the dry side, however, with light winds remaining around for some. Patchy frost will be possible in some areas, so if you have any plants, you may want to cover then overnight.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will start the day in the mid to upper 30s. Sunny skies will also be around, but clouds will be increasing throughout the day. By the afternoon and evening, highs will reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s, but for those that get in on a little more sunshine, you could see mid-60s possible. Overall, it will be a great day, but rain chances return by the evening and overnight hours, mostly across southern and southeastern Kentucky.

Through next week, Monday and Tuesday will stay mostly on the dry side, but our pattern will be shifting into a more spring-like mode. That means warmer temperatures will be on the way, but so will storm chances. By Wednesday and Thursday, a system will move in, bringing a storm threat along with it and then scattered to isolated showers will remain through the end of the week. Highs next week will also have a better feel in the mid to upper 60s most day, and some areas potentially could reach the 70s.