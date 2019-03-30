Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking strong storms and gusty winds

Storm and wind gusts of 35+mph will move in Saturday with a significant temperature drop to follow.

It's another very mild start to the morning on this Saturday across the Commonwealth. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s and will be staying that way through most of the morning until warmer temperatures come in this afternoon. Highs for today are expected to reach into the upper 60s, and some may even shy near 70 degrees later today. Unfortunately, we don't have a lot of dry and sunny weather to go with this warm weather. Scattered showers will be out and about through the morning and early afternoon hours. Then by this evening and overnight a front will come through bringing strong storms and wind gusts of 35+mph with it. This storm system will be moving in from the northwest and move to the southeast.

By Sunday morning, only a few remnants of precipitation will remain around for parts of southeastern Kentucky, and some of it could be a few snowflakes as temperatures will have dropped significantly. During the morning hours, temperatures will be in the lower 30s and upper 20s across the state. As we head into the afternoon hours, those temperatures don't get much better as highs are only expected to reach into the lower to mid-40s, which is about 20 degrees below our average for this time of year. By the later morning and afternoon hours, we should see drier conditions and mostly sunny skies.

Through the next work week, conditions will start to turn around. By Monday we are back into the 50s and then by Tuesday and onward highs will be back into the 60s and even upper 60s near the end of next week. Conditions will also be remaining dry with mostly sunny skies through the middle part of next week until we track another system bringing rain back by parts of Thursday and Friday.