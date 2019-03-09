Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking strong storms coming to Kentucky

It's a First Alert Severe Weather Day with strong storms, and highs winds expected Saturday evening.

Expect a chilly start to your Saturday morning, but it is much better than we have been dealing with earlier this past week. Morning lows will begin the day in the mid to upper 30s across much of the state. A bit of patchy dense fog is out this morning as well for areas so, allow extra time to travel if you're getting out this morning. Otherwise, we are looking at a mostly cloudy day before storms arrive by the afternoon and evening hours with highs around 60. These storms could be on the strong side and produce very gusty winds of 50+mph. The highest severe risk is to the southwest; however, that doesn't mean we couldn't see a warning for our area this evening.

By Sunday, drier weather will return, but gusty winds will stick around for a while longer. During the morning hours lows will be in the mid to lower 40s with wind gusts of 30+mph. As we head through the afternoon and into the evening, these wind gusts will slowly die down. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as well with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 50s.

As we return into the next work week, expect some much more spring-like conditions to continue. The weather pattern will be staying on the dry side through the first half of the week with highs in the mid-50s most days. As we get into the latter half of the week, on Thursday, we will be tracking another system that will be thunderstorms back into our region. These storms could also be on the strong side so we will keep a close eye on that day as well.