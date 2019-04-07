Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking strong to severe storms moving in

While strong/damaging winds will be the primary threat with storms today, hail and a low-end tornado threat cannot be ruled out.

Very mild conditions are beginning your day on this Sunday with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50s across the state. There is also an early batch of rain and thunderstorms that made its way through early this morning, but the main severe threat doesn't move in until later this afternoon and into the evening. That's when we could see some of the scattered storms turn severe, producing strong/damaging winds, possible hail, and a low-end tornado threat can't be ruled out. Even if the storms don't become severe, you should still expect heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds to be common in the storms. Highs this afternoon are only expected to top out in the lower 70s.

By Monday, we continue to track showers and thunderstorms; however, the severe threat will be diminished. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will still be around with some of these storms though. These storms will be a bit more widespread and last throughout the better part of the day as well, especially for southeast Kentucky. Temperatures will begin the morning in the mid to upper 50s again, and then by Monday afternoon, we will see highs back into the lower 70s yet again.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we finally have another dry stretch of weather in store with very mild conditions. Highs most of this week will be staying in the lower to mid-70s, which is above average for this time of year. By the end of the week, on Thursday and Friday, we start to track another chance for thunderstorms to move in, which will also cool us down into the 60s by next weekend.