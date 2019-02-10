Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking the flooding potential across the Commonwealth

It's a First Alert Severe Weather Day as a wintry mix turns to heavy rain that brings in potential flooding across most of the state.

Starting early on this Sunday morning we are experiencing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s with wind chill values in the teens. We are also tracking a wintry mix moving in form the south and west that could bring some freezing rain to areas this morning as well, so be cautious on the roadways. This wintry mix will then quickly turn over to mostly rain as temperatures rapidly jump into the upper 30s and 40s for this afternoon.

Heavy showers continue into Monday and will last throughout the day as well. Since grounds have already been so saturated, it will be easy for flooding to occur across the state, so be mindful of any creeks and streams that you know are easily prone to flooding. Temperatures on Monday will start in the upper 30s and then by the afternoon highs will reach around 50.

The rain and flood threat continues into Tuesday before it starts to wrap up overnight Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, some flurries could fly as cold air plunges in for a day, but then we track another rain threat to end the week on Thursday and Friday. Besides Wednesday and later next weekend, highs will be staying in the 40s and 50s with a few brief shots of colder air.