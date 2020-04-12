Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking the severe storm threat overnight

Strong to severe storms will continue to increase through the overnight hours, bring all forms of severe threats with it.

For your evening ahead, the first round of heavy showers and gusty winds will be moving through with the warm front. This line could have a few severe warnings with it, but the higher severe risk will come from 8 PM and onward through the overnight. Strong/Damage winds and localized flash flooding will be the main threats, but hail and the tornadoes are also a possibility. I'll keep you updated on the lates through social media and on-air as needed. You can find a link to my social media to the right.

By Monday morning, a few showers and thunderstorms will be leftover, but the severe risk will be diminished. As rain moves off to the east, a mix of sun and clouds will return for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be on the chilly side to start the day, but highs are still expected to reach into the lower 50s.

Isolated to scattered threats for showers will remain in the forecast through much of the week ahead, but we'll still be able to enjoy some dry times as no specific day will be a washout. Temperatures will remain on the cool side in the upper 40s and lower 50s through this week, until a slight warmup Friday. That warmup comes with another system, though, that brings more widespread rain chances heading into next weekend.