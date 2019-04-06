Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking warm temperatures to kick off the weekend

A May-like feel settles into the Commonwealth this weekend with the chance for possible strong storms by Sunday.

As you get your day going on this Saturday morning, you can expect a very mild start. Morning lows are in the lower 50s to start the day with some patchy fog for some areas as well. This fog will clear quickly by later on this morning leading to a very nice, dry, and sunny day ahead by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today are expected to reach into the lower to mid-70s today, which is about 10 degrees above our average for this time of year, but we couldn't have asked for better weather going into the first weekend of the Keeneland Spring Meet.

Heading into Sunday, unfortunately, the dry weather will be changing to wet and stormy weather. We will still keep very mild temperatures around throughout the day. Morning lows start the day in the mid-50s and then by the afternoon we will still be experiencing highs in the mid-70s; however, we won't be enjoying much outdoors time. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in during the morning hours and continue through the afternoon. Some of these storms could even be on the strong to severe side during the afternoon hours producing strong winds, heavy rain, and lots of lightning.

Showers and thunderstorms will only increase in coverage going into Monday; however, we will lower the severe threat with these storms. Then through the middle part of next week, we will have a brief dry period in our weather before another system moves in Thursday and Friday. Highs throughout the next week will also be remaining in the lower to mid-70s most days until Friday's system moves through and cools us down into the mid-50s.