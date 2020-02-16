Adam Burniston's Forecast | Warming trend continues before a strong front arrives

Highs temperatures over the next few days will continue to trend above average, but a strong front is on the way with gusty showers and another cool down.

After enjoying a beautiful day, a few showers are making their way through the state for this evening. They won't stay around for long for many areas as they move to the southeast, but a few sprinkles may be left over for this evening. Drier air returns for tonight with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will be on the cooler side once again in the 30s by late tonight.

By Monday morning, most areas will start out the day in the mid to lower 30s. Light winds though, will add a bit of windchill to the start of the day. As we continue into the afternoon and evening, temperatures will rebound nicely with highs expected to reach into the upper 50s and even 60s for many in southern Kentucky. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and we can't rule out a scattered shower or two out and about as we watch the next system.

Tuesday brings in a strong cold front that will have gusty showers and possible thunderstorms will it. Fortunately, it's a fairly quick moving system with rainfall totals staying just under an inch for many areas. Ahead of the front, temperatures will try to make it into the upper 50s yet again, but by Wednesday we will be in the 40s and then 30s as highs on Thursday. A few flakes could make an appearance on Wednesday, otherwise, mostly dry weather returns for the latter half of the week.