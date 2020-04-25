Adam Burniston's Forecast | Watching tonight's severe weather threat

Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue through the overnight hours, with some storms possibly becoming severe.

For your evening, showers and storms will continue with some breaks in between. At times some of these storms could end up on the stronger side with strong winds and hail being the main threats, and we can't rule out the potential for a brief spin up. Temperatures will stay in the 50s through this evening and tonight with a cool down to follow.

By Sunday, temperatures will be falling throughout the day, with some areas struggling to even get above 50. Showers will also continue through the morning and afternoon hours before starting to taper off in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will continue to cool down through the 40s and into 30s by later that night.

Another dry period in our weather returns by Monday and most of Tuesday before another system moves in for the middle part of this next week that could bring another potential for severe storms. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be back into the 60s and even potentially 70s before another cool down.