Adam Burniston's Forecast | Weekend looks great before big changes arrive

After a dreary end to this work week, the weather is looking much nicer for this weekend, but it won't last for long as another system move in next week.

For your evening, rain chances will be dissipating, and drier air will return. Temperatures will be sticking in the mid-40s through much of this evening before cooling down further into the 30s by late tonight. Winds will be breezy at times, which could make it feel even cooler this evening and tonight as well.

By Saturday, the weather is looking much nicer. Morning temperatures will start cold in the lower 30s, but dry weather will be sticking around throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies will be staying around with a few clouds from time to time. The sun, combined with some southerly winds, will help highs in the afternoon reach around the mid to upper 40s, which is very typical for this time of year.

Sunday continues our beautiful trend of weather with mostly dry conditions, but clouds will be increasing ahead of our next system. That system starts to arrive by Monday, bringing showers with throughout the day, and then by Tuesday, we could see those showers turn over to snow as arctic air penetrates the Commonwealth. Ahead of that front, highs will be in the mid to upper 50s on Monday, but then they drop through Tuesday with 30s in the afternoon and then teens overnight. That leads to an arctic feel through the end of next week with highs hardly reaching into the lower 30s and lows staying around the teens and lower 20s.