Adam Burniston's Forecast | Winter chill sticks around

While dry weather is returning to the Commonwealth, winter air is here to stay with wind chill values in the teens.

Temperatures are falling back into the teens tonight, but it will be feeling much colder than that. Winds will remain around 7-12mph throughout this evening and tonight, making wind chill values in the single digits by tonight, and some areas may even fall below zero. A few flurries could remain around for some areas, but overall dry air is taking over with mostly clear skies lasting through tonight.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid-teens with wind chill values still in the single digits. Then throughout the afternoon and evening hours, highs will try to reach into the upper 20s and lower 30s, which ends up still well below our average for this time of year. Dry conditions persist throughout the day, with mostly sunny skies sticking around as well.

Our dry streak will continue in the forecast through most of Thursday before we start to track another system moving in. A few isolated showers could arrive Thursday evening, but the most widespread chances will come by Friday and into next weekend. On the backside of this system, another cooldown will be noted with some snow chances, but we are still too far out to say how much snow for sure.