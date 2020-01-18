Adam Burniston's Forecast | Winter returns to the Commonwealth

After a windy and rainy start to the weekend, temperatures will take a tumble and return to a winter-like pattern.

Gusty winds will continue through this evening and tonight as the front continues to pass through. Gusts of 30mph will be noted through tonight. Temperatures will also be drastically falling through this evening and tonight with the 40s around early on this evening before falling through the 30s and even 20s tonight. On top of that, though, wind chill values will be into the teens late tonight.

By Sunday morning, overnight lows will be in the lower 20s and upper teens, but wind chill values will still be around the mid to lower teens. By the afternoon, conditions don't get much better as highs are only expected to top out n the mid-20s, and winds will continue to make it feel like the teens. Fortunately, we will be in a drier weather pattern throughout the day with partly sunny skies.

The winter feel will continue through the middle and latter parts of the workweek with a slow warming trend appearing by late next week. Highs will go from the mid to upper 20s on Monday, into the 30s on Tuesday, and then we will be back near average in the lower 40s through the end of the week. Each day will remain dry as well before another system moves into town by Friday and into next weekend.

