Adam Burniston's Forecast | Summer-like temperatures make a return

After enjoying dry and below average conditions, summer heat makes a return once again bringing storm chances along with it.

For this evening, temperatures will stay in the 80s for awhile before cooling down into 70s later on tonight. Fortunately skies will be staying on the mostly clear side with a few clouds out and about, but overall dry weather will be staying with us through the overnight. Winds will stay on the lighter side through the evening as well leaving some isolated fog for some areas.

Heading into Caturday/Saturday, we will start out with nice conditions for the first part of the day, but temperatures will be back closer to average by the afternoon. Morning temperatures will begin the morning in the lower to mid-60s and then by the afternoon and evening highs will be running into the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will begin the day and then clouds will build throughout the day and then we will track isolated storm chances increasing as well. For UK's home opener, the first half of the game is looking mostly dry, but an isolated storm could be possible as we near the end of the game.

Through the rest of the weekend and into next week, storm chances will stick around most days. We won't be dealing with washout conditions, but isolated to scattered storm chances will stick around most days. Highs throughout next week will stay in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid to lower 60s. These temperatures will be more near our averages for this time of year.