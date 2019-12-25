Adam Burniston's Forecsat | Mild temperatures stay for now

Highs will continue to run nearly 20 degrees above average through the end of the week before a wintry system dives in.

Mild temperatures will stay around through this evening in the 50s, and then after sunset, we will start cooling down into the 40s. Breezy winds will kick up at times, but wind chill factors won't be too bad overnight. Conditions will also stay dry with a few clouds increasing overnight.

By Thursday morning, temperatures will only start the day in the mid to lower 40s. Then throughout the day, clouds will increase, but conditions will remain dry. With plenty of sunshine and southerly winds, highs on Thursday will reach into the 60s yet again across the Commonwealth.

We keep dry air around throughout the end of the week with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but then some significant changes come for the weekend. By Saturday night, our next system will start to move in with very gusty winds and showers overnight. These gusty showers will continue throughout the day on Sunday, but temperatures will also be decreasing throughout the day and into next week. On the backside, some rain could even switch to flurries flying on Monday, where highs will only be in the 30s.