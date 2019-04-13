Additional charge for man accused in Lexington arson case

A man charged with arson in connection to an apartment fire on Lady Di Lane last week has now been charged with burglary in the case.

Police say prior to intentionally starting a fire at the apartment complex, Murphy forced the front door open. Witnesses told police he had kicked the door open.

At the time of the incident, Murphy had an active protection order against him, prohibiting him from being on the property and restraining him from damaging the property.

No one was injured in the fire, but seven people were displaced.

