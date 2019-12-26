Additional cost required for some Kentucky special plates

Kentucky motorists with some special license plates will be required to pay an additional charitable donation to the organization represented on the plate effective next week.

Currently, $10 donations are optional, but starting Monday, the $10 donation will be required. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a news release that the change affects 29 special license plates.

Most special plates already have a donation requirement that won't change. The change also requires approved nonprofit organizations to maintain at least 500 registrations annually for the cabinet to continue producing the plate design.

New fees for the 29 special plates will be $44 when first purchased and $44 at annual registration renewal.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)