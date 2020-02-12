Adopt Love: Apple Jax, Corgi Collie mix (Feb. 12, 2020)

WKYT and Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic are teaming up with the Lexington Humane Society to get as many dogs and cats adopted as possible.

Apple Jax is a 10-week old Corgi Collie mix. He is so sweet and is looking for his valentine and forever home!

Apple Jax is a 10-week old Corgi Collie mix. He is so sweet and is looking for his valentine and forever home!

Apple Jax would make a wonderful and sweet addition to any home. He should go to a home where his new family can help him settle in where he can play a lot.

Jax's adoption fee is $249! Our adoption fees start at $1 up to $249. All LHS animals have been spayed/neutered before going up for adoption, they are up-to-date on vaccinations per their age and with an adoption, you receive a free 10-day vet visit (hop over to RRVC to visit with Dr. Smith!) and endless amounts of TLC from your new furry family member. Adopting a pet is a big responsibility!

LHS encourages you to bring your current pet (if applicable) to do a meet and greet with Topher to make sure their personalities mesh well.

You can find more information about Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic here.

Meet all of the dogs and cats currently available for adoption at the Lexington Humane Society here.