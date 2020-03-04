Adopt Love: Boom, Hound/Shepherd mix (Mar. 4, 2020)

WKYT and Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic are teaming up with the Lexington Humane Society to get as many dogs and cats adopted as possible.

Boom is a 2-year-old Hound/Shepherd mix. He is so playful and looking for an active home where he can exercise and run! He would make a great addition to your family. He would love to do a meet and greet with you!

March is Pet Poison Prevention Month, so we always want to remind everyone that there are often items in our homes that can be toxic to our pets. This is such a common occurrence that we actually have written an article on our website to help make sure pet owners are aware of things they need to make sure are out of reach of pets. Learn more at richmondroadvetclinic.com.

LHS encourages you to bring your current pet (if applicable) to do a meet and greet with Boom to make sure their personalities mesh well.

