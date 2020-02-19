Adopt Love: Jamie, Coonhound (Feb. 19, 2020)

WKYT and Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic are teaming up with the Lexington Humane Society to get as many dogs and cats adopted as possible.

Jamie is a 10-month-old Coonhound. He is so sweet and handsome and looking for a forever home!

Jamie would make a wonderful and sweet addition to a home where he has lots of space to run and play and get lots of exercise.

Adoption fees start at $1 up to $249. All LHS animals have been spayed/neutered before going up for adoption, they are up-to-date on vaccinations per their age and with an adoption, you receive a free 10-day vet visit (hop over to RRVC to visit with Dr. Smith!) and endless amounts of TLC from your new furry family member. Adopting a pet is a big responsibility!

LHS encourages you to bring your current pet (if applicable) to do a meet and greet with Topher to make sure their personalities mesh well.

