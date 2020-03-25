Adopt Love: Pippy Longstocking, Beagle / Dachshund Mix (Mar. 18, 2020)

WKYT and Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic are teaming up with the Lexington Humane Society to get as many dogs and cats adopted as possible.

Pippy Longstocking. (Lexington Humane Society)

Pippy Longstocking is a 7-year-old Beagle / Daschshund Mix. She has the most loving, soulful eyes and is looking for her forever home.

Pippy Longstocking would make a wonderful and sweet addition to a home where she gets lots of love and cuddles. She would prefer to go to a home with no small kids so that she can be the center of your world.

Pippy Longstocking's adoption fee is $109! Our adoption fees start at $1 up to $249. All LHS animals have been spayed/neutered before going up for adoption, they are up-to-date on vaccinations per their age and with an adoption, you receive a free 10-day vet visit (hop over to RRVC to visit with Dr. Smith!) and endless amounts of TLC from your new furry family member. Adopting a pet is a big responsibility!

LHS encourages you to bring your current pet (if applicable) to do a meet and greet with Pippy Longstocking to make sure their personalities mesh well.

