Adopt Love: Suga Suga, Pit bull mix (Feb. 26, 2020)

WKYT and Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic are teaming up with the Lexington Humane Society to get as many dogs and cats adopted as possible.

Suga Suga is a 3-year-old Pitbull Mix. She is so sweet and adorable and looking for a forever home! She likes to cuddle and give kisses and would make a great addition to your family. She would do best as your one and only so she is looking to be the center of your world.

Suga Suga would make a wonderful and sweet addition to a home where she will get lots of love and cuddles and where she is your only fur baby.

Suga Suga's adoption fee is $169! Our adoption fees start at $1 up to $249. All LHS animals have been spayed/neutered before going up for adoption, they are up-to-date on vaccinations per their age and with an adoption, you receive a free 10-day vet visit (hop over to RRVC to visit with Dr. Smith!) and endless amounts of TLC from your new furry family member. Adopting a pet is a big responsibility!

LHS encourages you to bring your current pet (if applicable) to do a meet and greet with Topher to make sure their personalities mesh well.

