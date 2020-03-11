Adopt Love: Sully, Siberian Husky Mix (Mar. 11, 2020)

WKYT and Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic are teaming up with the Lexington Humane Society to get as many dogs and cats adopted as possible.

Sully is a 1-year-old Siberian Husky Mix. He is beautiful and is so playful and looking for an active home where he can exercise and run! He would make a great addition to your family. He would love to do a meet and greet with you!

Sully would make a wonderful and sweet addition to a home where he will get lots of love and exercise, so he would prefer a yard and no apartments.

Sully's adoption fee is $169! Our adoption fees start at $1 up to $249. All LHS animals have been spayed/neutered before going up for adoption, they are up-to-date on vaccinations per their age and with an adoption, you receive a free 10-day vet visit (hop over to RRVC to visit with Dr. Smith!) and endless amounts of TLC from your new furry family member. Adopting a pet is a big responsibility!

