Advocates asking governor to maintain funding for brain injury care

A state budget proposal is causing concern for some advocacy groups.

Three women from the Brain Injury Association are at the Capital asking the governor’s staff to stop proposed cuts to care for people with brain injuries. (WKYT)

Cuts in the budget could keep some people from getting the care they need.

People with the Kentucky chapter of the Brain Injury Association of America say rehabilitation is the most effective treatment for a brain injury. If the proposed budget passes, they say there will be cuts to rehabilitation.

"If these cuts were to stand they would be devastating because it would be the difference of being able to get our people back into the community or having to rely on families, other caregivers for their care 24/7," said Mary Hass, member of the Brain Injury Association of America.

Hass says the cuts will hurt speech therapy and day treatment for thousands of Kentuckians and more specifically the 480 people who rely on state waivers for care.

State leaders told representatives for the advocacy group that they are considering revisions. They will make decisions in mid-October.