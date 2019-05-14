Advocates call for 3-week notice on Lexington homeless camp removals

Lexington city leaders are working to find a solution to address the problem many have with homeless camps, and some community members are pushing for a new ordinance.

The proposal calls for a 21-day notice before homeless camps are removed. This is because advocates say those affected sometimes lose their possessions or loved ones when camps are removed.

City leaders believe their current policy is working, and people in camps are being notified. An outreach team reaches out to those in camps before they are cleaned up.

A city attorney said enforcing a 21-day ordinance would be tricky because it would be difficult to distinguish a homeless person with a trespasser. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council General Government and Social Services Committee didn't take any action on the proposal, but it passed a resolution asking the Office of Homelessness to come back with recommendations.

The committee will be meeting again in June. They hope to have that recommendation in front of them by then.