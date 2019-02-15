Advocates say Lexington can do more to stop teen violence

Teen violence in Lexington is still a problem, and the city is behind most major cities when it comes to the issue, according to a violence prevention advocate.

On Thursday night, people gathered at a vigil to honor a Paul Laurence Dunbar High School student who was killed in a shooting. While they were there, shots rang out and people had to run.

"This stuff is going down," said Logan Avritt, a youth violence prevention advocate. "How long are we going to turn our head and act like we don't see it?"

Avritt works with at-risk youth in Lexington schools. He's actually a former gang member himself, who was shot five times and spent ten years in prison.

To fight back against teen violence, he started a program called "MADE," which stands for motivated all day every day.

"What the kids don't understand is, there's only two places you're going to go with that: jail and a violent death," Avritt said.

Lexington, Avritt says, is four or five steps behind most major cities in attacking gun violence in inner city communities.

Avritt says the city needs more boots on the ground in the city who are building relationships with youth in the community. The goal is to stop teen violence before it ever starts.

"A lot of these kids, I don't think they believe people have their back like they need to," Avritt said.

Advocates say a big share of the responsibility lies on the shoulders of the entire community. Avritt believes the scene of the crime starts at home, and it's time for parents and others to step up.

We reached out to the chief of police and the mayor's office for comment about efforts to stop teen violence, but neither were available today for interviews.

