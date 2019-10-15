Advocates stress importance of domestic violence awareness at State Capitol

A few dozen people gathered in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort Tuesday afternoon to raise awareness and remember those who were killed by an intimate partner.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (MGN)

The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence helps provide funds to fifteen programs across the state.

The coalition says Kentucky leads the nation in domestic violence victims.

"There's going to be someone that you know in your family, and your neighborhood and your community, at your workplace is going through some type of domestic violence," said the Coalition's Chief Executive Officer Angela Yannelli.

The coalition's programs help survivors find emergency shelters and support services. They said lawmakers could help them reduce that violence.

"Because we realize the root causes of domestic violence are also things like poverty, poor healthcare, witnessing domestic violence. So we know if we have policies to address those risk factors we can better improve the lives of survivors," said Yannelli.

To donate to The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence click here.