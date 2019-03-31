Affidavit: Whitley Co. murder investigation leads to kidnapping charge

An investigation into the murder of Whitley County mother Geri Johnson has netted an arrest on federal kidnapping charges of a man associated with Daniel Nantz, the prime suspect in Johnson’s death.

According to a criminal complaint, earlier on the day Geri Johnson was fatally shot - March 16 - Nantz and 36-year-old David Huff held a person at a Whitley County home against the victim’s will, claiming the person had stolen $200 dollars’ worth of methamphetamine.

The victim told investigators that while he was being held, Huff brandished a silver, semi-automatic pistol, which he used to strike the victim. Huff also reportedly pressed the barrel of the gun against the victim’s forehead. Investigators say the victim had injuries to his head while being interviewed.

The victim was reportedly held in a room for several hours, during which time Nantz left the home. Later, Huff reportedly allowed the victim to leave after being promised the victim would retrieve the money.

The citation continues, saying as the victim left the home, Nantz returned, driving a truck up to the house, calling out to Huff to “help me.” The victim told investigators that he could see Nantz and Geri Johnson in the vehicle, and heard Nantz yelling that “she shot herself.” Both reportedly then sped off in the truck.

Geri Johnson was dropped off at Baptist Health Corbin with a fatal gunshot wound. Johnson was pregnant at the time, and medical personnel were able to deliver her child, who was transferred to UK Medical Center, but died days later.

