After 50 years, Cracker Barrel finally offers Southern Fried Chicken

I know. I am just as surprised as you are.

Country Fried Steak and Chicken n' Dumplins were there. And they're staying. Don't worry.

According to food supersite, delish.com, Cracker Barrel is celebrating their 50th anniversary by releasing this recipe for Southern Fried Chicken that they have put years into solidifying and has included trips around the South and a host of testing.

The chicken comes as a platter that includes: half a chicken, two country sides, and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Total price of the dish is $10.79, and as of April 25th, is available in Cracker Barrel's over 60 restaurants.

